LEWISTON – Paul Ralph Stewart, born Aug. 1, 1955, of 73 Pine Street, Lewiston, passed away on Nov. 5, 2018 of Dementia. Born in Lewiston, he was the son of George D. and Simone Stewart. He was an army veteran. He was active in the Catholic church.He enjoyed old western movies and loved chocolates. His favorite restaurants were Simonnes and KFC. He loved the city park and walking.He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Philip James Stewart. He is survived by his siblings: Raymond and Joann Stewart of Norway, Linda and Bruce Townsend of Florida, Sandra Wing of Lisbon, George Stewart of Norway, Jenny Dunn of Norway, and Simone and Mark McClain of Sabattus; eight nephews and one niece. Service will be held May 28, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 81 Mt. Hope Avenue, Lewiston.

