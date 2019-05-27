- Dean Maillie, 49, Farmington, violation of protection order, May 21, released to court summons date, Wilton Police Department.
- Benjamin D. Pillsbury, 36, Palermo, probation hold, May 21, hold lifted, Farmington Police Department.
- Kya Ruprecht, 18, Wilton, violation condition of release, May 21, released to court summons date, Farmington Police Department.
- Kurt A. Robiecki, 29, Farmington, warrant unpaid find, May 22, $370 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Felicia Rose Bell, 34, Phillips, domestic violence assault, May 22, $250 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Michelle Campbelll, 28, Mt. Vernon, three warrants failure to appear, four, warrants unpaid fines, failure to give correct name, three counts trafficking in prison contraband, May 24, transferred to Kennebec County Correctional Facility, Jay Police Department.
