AUBURN — The Maine Bicentennial Commission has announced the official State of Maine Bicentennial Parade will take place in Lewiston and Auburn in the spring of 2020.

“What better way to celebrate the birthday of Maine than right here in the twin cities,” an announcer said over the loud speaker at Festival Plaza during the Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

The crowd reacted with cheers.

“I can’t think of a better gift for our 150th birthday than to know that our city has been selected to once again co-host the Maine State Parade as part of Maine’s bicentennial celebration,” Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said in a statement.

The State of Maine Bicentennial Parade will be a statewide celebration of Maine’s past, present and future, according to Maine200, the official planning commission.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to co-host the official State of Maine Bicentennial Parade in 2020 and look forward to highlighting the rich history and diversity that Lewiston brings to the great State of Maine,” Lewiston Mayor Kristen Cloutier said in a statement.

The event is modeled after the Maine State Parade, which took place in Lewiston and Auburn and ended in the early 2000s. Planning for the 2020 parade will begin this summer.

