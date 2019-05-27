DEAR SUN SPOTS: As activities coordinator at a local retirement community, I’m always looking for used frames to frame puzzles we have completed. If anyone has 18- by 24-inch frames or larger that they are willing to donate, I can be reached at 786-7149 or by e-mail at [email protected]. Thank you!

— Marlene, no town

ANSWER: What a good idea! I often see boxes of picture frames at yard sales and thrift stores. Now you are making me think of what else these castoffs could be used for. Readers, donate your frames to Marlene if you don’t have a use for them and feel free to share your ideas here if you do use them!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Dominic, the teen who founded the nonprofit organization Quiet Cries, will hold the Annual Bottle Drive from June 1 to July 27. Quiet Cries was established to promote awareness for children who have fallen victim to domestic violence and abuse. Once all the bottles and cans are cashed in, the funds are distributed to food banks throughout southern Maine. Our domestic violence shelters use these food banks to complete their nutritional needs for their families. Much of the funds provided by theses safe houses are used for personal necessities and hygiene products. The food banks also provide basic food needs for the women and children. Our efforts help the food banks provide nutritional needs for the most vulnerable, such as formula, baby food, teething crackers, etc.

We hear the quiet cries of the littlest victims and survivors of domestic violence. We have boxes of green “Clink” bags available that we can mail directly to you. E-mail: [email protected] Notify us once they are filled and we can arrange a pickup point to collect all the bags.

Last year, Dominic collected more than 5,000 bottles and cans on his own. Let’s set the bar high for the next drive. You can also make a cash donation through our Facebook page and at www.quietcries.org. Thank you so much for your continued support and we look forward to hearing from you. God Bless!

ANSWER: I have so much respect for this young man and his organization. He has quite a following and is always coming up with ways to help those in need.

Dominic Ferry was only 11 years old when he was inspired by his grandparents to become more involved in his community and to give back. Dominic established an organization to help victims of domestic violence, something that had affected a close family member. Dominic’s passion to help those in need, especially children, grew.

For example, in lieu of presents for himself for his birthday and Christmas each year, Dominic asks for blankets to donate to victims of domestic violence to bring them comfort and warmth in community shelters, after leaving their violent situations.

After a year of collecting blankets and donations, Dominic and his grandfather established Quiet Cries. Quiet Cries continues the work Dominic started and spreads awareness of domestic violence further to neighboring communities and specifically to help children affected by domestic violence, abuse and displacement.

Go to Quiet Cries’ Facebook page and web site for more information.

