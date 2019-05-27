police log

Booking
Lewiston
- Shawn Cote, 33, of 131 Horton St., on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 8 p.m. Saturday at Bates and Oak streets.
- Kelly Solak, 40, listed as transient, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 8:03 p.m. Saturday at Bates and Oak streets.
- Andrew Moody, 54, of 22 Rackley Drive, Greene, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 7:19 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.
- Shannon Morrison, 29, of 524 Main St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant and Cassell streets.
- Isaak Aliyow, 29, of 20 Knox St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:02 p.m. Monday at Knox and Maple streets.
Auburn
- Matthew Norris, 34, of 10 Colby Lane, South Paris, on a charge of domestic assault, 8:08 p.m. Sunday at the police station.
- Avery Miller, 25, of Valencia, California, on a warrant charging being a fugitive from justice, 7:52 a.m. Monday at 95 Spring St.
- Mindy Williams, 30, of Lake Auburn Avenue, on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, 12:50 p.m. Monday at 32½ Bartlett St.
Androscoggin County
- Natasha Tilberg, 30, of 852 River Road, Leeds, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of assault and domestic assault, 1:50 a.m. Monday at that address.
