DEAR SUN SPOTS: Immaculate Heart of Mary Paris will hold its annual yard sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn with a rain date of June 8.

The sale will include contents of an estate with many vintage items. There are three dining room sets, linens, tools, toys, day care items, bikes, jewelry and more. All unsold items will be given to support the yard sale for A-T research (a neurological disease that affects children).

— Rita, no town

ANSWER: Sacred Heart Church is at 8 Sacred Heart Place at the intersection of Minot and Western avenues. Ataxia telangiectasia (A-T) is a primary immunodeficiency disease that affects a number of different organs in the body. The rare ailment is progressive. The disease is generally fatal by the time patients their 20s.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Paris Public Library participants will knit and crochet purple hats for newborns beginning in early June to bring attention to Shaken Baby Syndrome. The hats will be given to Community Concepts in the fall. The organization will distribute them to maternity wards at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and Rumford Hospital. Parents of newborns will be able to choose a hat for their infant as a reminder to not shake the baby during a “purple period of crying.”

Donations of all shades of purple yarn, soft worsted and/or soft sport, will be greatly appreciated as well as size 6 , 7 and 8 knitting needles (straight or sets of double pointed) and size F, G, H and I crochet hooks.

We will certainly accept needles and hooks on loan that are well marked with identification. We will make every attempt to return them, but return cannot be guaranteed if individuals don’t bring them back to the library.

Materials can be dropped off at the Paris Public Library on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This charity project will run throughout June, July and August. We send infinite and grateful thanks for your contributions to this worthy charity.— No name, Paris

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to send a tremendous thank you to you for answering my request (Feb. 22 Sun Spots)! I was the person requesting the book, “Our Mary Jo,” in relation to the incident at Chappaquiddick, Massachusetts, in 1969. I have always been pretty good at finding my own answers to my questions, but I seemed to have come up against a wall with this one. That is when and why I reached out to Sun Spots and Ms. Sun Spots had the tenacity to find my answer. Keep up the awesome work you do and thank you again, Sun Spots!

— Kymberlee, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: Even though the topic of “Our Mary Jo: Family Memoir of Mary Jo Kopechne“ is a serious one, I had a lot of fun researching where the out-of-print book could be found and tracked down the authors, Georgetta Potoski and her son William Nelson. William was gracious enough to send a copy of the book directly to Kymberlee. I love happy endings like this one!

