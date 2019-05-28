PORTLAND — Audrey Machowski of Wales has earned her Certified Insurance Counselor designation from the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.

The designation marks a standard of achievement, personal dedication and expertise to succeed in an ever-changing profession. The program requires successful completion of five comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of insurance and insurance management. She is employed at Patrons Oxford Insurance.

Machowski joined Patrons Oxford in 2016 as a commercial lines underwriter after 20-plus years of underwriting at Evergreen MGA. She holds a number of industry designations, including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Associate in Reinsurance, Associate in Commercial Underwriting-Management and Associate in General Insurance.

