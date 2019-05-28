BETHEL — Craig Zurhorst of Rumford was the keynote speaker at Monday’s Memorial Day observance on the Bethel Common. The text of his speech follows:

This last weekend in May is the traditional beginning of summer in the U.S.

Cookouts, family gatherings and storied motorsports events have become an increasing part, or are considered the centerpieces, of this three-day holiday.

Parades and events, like this one, are common but so are well-intentioned greetings of, “Have a happy Memorial Day”, something many of us, myself included, have likely said.

This all concerns me, as I fear the true and solemn nature of Memorial Day is being eroded or lost, and this seems to be confirmed by the number of people who, reportedly, are unable to distinguish the difference between Memorial and Veterans’ Days.

So, what is the meaning of Memorial Day?

It is, expressly, a day to remember those in the nation’s military who died while in service to the United States of America.

It is claimed the first observance of what began as “Decoration Day,” took place in Waterloo, New York, in 1866, a year after the Civil War ended.

Two years later, in 1868, the man, who eventually would be the running mate of Maine’s James G. Blaine in his unsuccessful 1884 Presidential bid, General John Alexander Logan, in his post-war-role as Commander-in-Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union service members, issued General Order Number 11, which declared a national day of remembrance, stating:

“The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet-churchyard in the land.”

Memorial Day is not a happy occasion. This is not a time for revelry or celebration.

This is a time for mourning, a time for commemoration and, I would suggest, a time for reflection and introspection.

While this is certainly a holiday to consider the valor demonstrated by the fallen, it is also an appropriate time to ask if we, as a nation, as a state, as communities, and as individuals, are truly honoring these precious lost lives.

These individuals were recruited, were drafted or volunteered to protect the security and sovereignty of the United States and its allies, or to free and protect others from oppression.

While it is up to each of one us to decide for ourselves if we believe any particular conflict or war was, or is, just or moral, in order to honor the lives of the fallen, it is urgent that we be on our guard to assure that neither is any war declared, nor any conflict started, simply to project power or to enrich individuals or corporations.

We must assure that no U.S. Service personnel are placed in harm’s way without unquestionably justifiable cause, and until, or unless, all diplomatic options have been exhausted.

To truly honor the fallen also demands of us that we each engage in society as truly informed citizens, exercising our rights as guaranteed in the Constitutional Amendments, especially our rights to free speech and to vote, and to steadfastly assure other individuals’ rights are protected.

These are, after all, the rights for which the fallen were fighting.

It demands that we take interest in learning about the foundations of what the United States is and understand the nature, structure and workings of our government and, as citizens, it is our responsibility to hold our elected officials accountable.

These are, after all, the ideals for which the fallen were fighting.

It is, above all, critically-important to recognize that our nation’s worst and most dangerous enemies are always at, or already within, our gates.

These enemies are not the governments of “Russia” or “North Korea” or “China” or “Iran”, not ISIS or the Taliban, nor any non-state actor, although they may, indeed, each pose legitimate threats.

These enemies are far worse, and far more devious.

The names of our most dangerous enemies are “indifference,” “complacency,” “cynicism”, “greed”, “bigotry” and “ignorance.”

If these enemies are allowed to gain control of our nation, then every life, of every service member who died, will have been lost in vain.

We must never, ever, let this happen.

So, I appeal to each of you to be on your guard, exercise your rights and stand up, bravely, for the rights of others.

If we do this, and it will not be easy, we will, indeed, be honoring our fallen service members and the sacrifices they have made for us.

