SKOWHEGAN — One man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at the scene of a head-on traffic accident on U.S. Route 2 involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer.

The accident involving a small, four-door passenger car and a Coca-Cola tractor-trailer was reported about 1:30 p.m. near Two Rivers Campground, about 2.5 miles east of downtown Skowhegan.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said the fatality occurred in front of the Dudley Corner School House at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Dudley Corner Road.

Both lanes of U.S. 2 initially were closed to traffic, which was rerouted to Dudley Corner Road, but then it was redirected around Dudley Corner School House and back onto U.S. Route 2.

The car, with heavy front-end damage, came to rest facing east in the middle of the road. The area was cluttered with motor vehicle parts.

The Coca-Cola tractor trailer was parked on the roadside, also facing east and also showing heavy front-end damage.

Bucknam said the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to nearby Redington-Fairview General Hospital with minor injuries.

Bucknam said the car, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, was traveling west on U.S. 2 when it apparently drifted into the eastbound traffic lane, striking the Coca- Cola truck head on.

“The driver of the silver Grand Prix was pronounced deceased on scene,” the chief said. “We are currently conducting an accident reconstruction and Route 2 is temporarily shut down in the area.”

He said the man, appearing to be in his 40s, was driving the car, which has a Maine registration. He was the lone occupant of the car.

Names will not be released until family members are notified, police said.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: