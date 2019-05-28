The Lewiston Democratic Party is proud to announce its endorsement of Mark Cayer for mayor.

A former city council president, Cayer is experienced and ready to lead the city. He has a track record of tackling Lewiston’s toughest challenges head on. As chair of the school committee, he has made fighting poverty a centerpiece of his tenure. He is dedicated to growing the city’s economy, improving the schools and keeping the city safe.

More than any of that, however, what he offers is his consensus-based leadership style and commitment to civility.

It is time for a mayor that Lewiston can be proud of and, after the embarrassing national headlines generated by recent mayors, he will restore dignity and integrity to City Hall.

His extensive experience and basic decency make him the right leader for Lewiston in 2019.

We hope Lewiston Democrats will join the party in backing Mark Cayer for mayor.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Lewiston, chairman, on behalf of the Lewiston Democratic Party

