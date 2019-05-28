100 years ago: 1919

Congressmen Wallace White Jr., who has just returned from a trip to France and a section of Germany met Lieut. John S. Childs of the 56 Pioneer Infantry, at Coberz.

50 years ago: 1969

Ray Geiger, president of the Lewiston-Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce will address a meeting of the Auburn Business Association Tuesday evening, at the Phil-O-Mar, in Auburn. Mr. Geiger will discuss the recent (still in progress) reorganization and revitalization of the Chamber with the Auburn businessmen. A social hour at 6 o’clock will open the program.

25 years ago: 1994<

Nancy Kerrigan returns to the scene of crime since the you-know-what. She skated to music by Barbra Streisand and Madonna in Detroit. She performed Wednesday at an all-star ice show at Joe Louis Arena four months after she was clubbed at a nearby practice rink which knocked her out of U.S. figure skating championship here.

The sellout crowd of 19,000 cheered Kerrigan at her every success and “oohed” at her one slip on a landing. The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

