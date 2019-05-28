FARMINGTON — The Nordica Homestead Museum will open for the season Saturday, June 1. It contains displayed artifacts, including costumes and jewelry, from the life and career of the famous opera diva, Lillian Nordica, born in Farmington in 1857.

The museum, open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, is located at 116 Nordica Lane, off Holley Road, two miles north of Farmington. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Call 207-778-2042 for more information.

The Nordica Memorial Association has also announced the winner of this year’s Nordica Scholarship is soprano Ida Santos, a student at USM. She will perform in Nordica Auditorium on the UMF campus, as part the annual Nordica Day celebration on Aug. 17. Also performing will be Farmington native, Sally Swallow Maxwell.

