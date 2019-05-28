Bill Burroughs tries his luck fishing from the dam at The Basin in Auburn on Monday. “You never know where they are. That’s the problem,” Burroughs said about the bass he was hoping to catch. “If I don’t catch anything today, there is always tomorrow,” he said. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
News
-
Business
-
News
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Franklin
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.