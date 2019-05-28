Charges

Androscoggin County

• Michelle Hlister, 46, of Sabattus, on charges of forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 9:45 p.m. Monday at 190 Middle Rd.

• Derek Hendrick, 34, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger, operating without a license, and a probation hold, 10:20 p.m. Monday on Route 196 in Lisbon.

• Theodore Allen, 50, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 12:27 a.m. Tuesday in Auburn.

• Derek Lavoie, 38, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violation of bail, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at 13 Bryant St. in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Daniel Orchard, 31, of Gray, on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10:16 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Street.

Lewiston

• Alex Sprague, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 176 Pine St.

• Corey McNulty, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at 23 Horton St.

• Edward Ledbetter, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of unsworn falsification and operating with a revoked license, 2:23 a.m. Tuesday at Knox and Maple streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Abigail B. Field, 17, of Auburn, and Danielle Lacasse, 28, of Lewiston, collided at 2:39 p.m. Friday on Old Danville Road. The 2002 Chevrolet driven by Field and owned by Luke P. Gagnon received minor damage and the 2018 Toyota driven by Lacasse and owned by Michael A. Lacasse was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Christopher R. Sashner, 32, of Prichard, Alabama, and Noel O. Pagan, 35, of Lewiston, collided at 2:03 p.m. Friday on Main Street. The 1997 Dodge driven by Sashner and owned by Ronald L. Godfrey of Mobile, Alabama, and the 2012 Peterbilt driven by Pagan and owned by Ace Towing of Auburn were towed.

• Vehicles driven by David F. Jensen, 36, of Auburn, and Sarah E. Martel, 37, of Lewiston, collided at 6:26 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Pat’s Pizza on Center Street. The 2013 Toyota owned by Jensen had no damage observed and the 2005 Toyota owned by Martel received functional damage.

• Robert A. Smart, 66, of Oxford, swerved to avoid a deer on Perkins Ridge Road at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and laid his bike down to avoid hitting a tree. The 1987 Honda motorcycle owned by Smart was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Cody J. Wentworth, 24, of Auburn, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ricky E. Tompkins, 62, of Newburgh, at 7:34 p.m. Saturday while Tompkins was stopped at Rodman Road and Washington Street. The 2006 Saab driven by Wentworth and owned by Samantha M. Doody of Turner received functional damage and the 2011 Toyota driven by Tompkins and owned by Robin J. Tompkins of Newburgh received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Eryn D. Dillingham, 19, of Auburn, and Michael R. Parker, 69, of Lewiston, collided at 5:26 p.m. Sunday on Turner Street. The 2011 Ford driven by Dillingham and owned by Stewart E. Dillingham of Auburn and the 2013 Hyundai owned by Parker received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Isha Dagane, 21, of Lewiston, struck a vehicle parked by Esperanza R. Echeverria, 61, of Lewiston, at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Walmart.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Dean K. Rolfe, 78, of Lewiston, struck the back of a vehicle driven by Rebecca A. Papsis, 48, of Sabattus, while Papsis was stopped to let a pedestrian cross Montello Street at 10:12 a.m. Friday. The 2018 Subaru owned by Rolfe received functional damage and the 2009 Honda owned by Papsis was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Steven Lafrance, 50, of Lewiston, and Alice Moras, 59, of Lewiston, collided at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Pathway Vineyard Christian School on Foss Road. The 2010 Hyundai driven by Lafrance and owned by Joline M. Lafrance received minor damage and the 2014 Honda owned by Moras received functional damage.

• Darlene Mailhot, 41, of Lewiston, was driving north on College Street at 12:56 p.m. Friday when she struck the open door of a parked vehicle owned by Martin E. Andrucki, 73, of Lewiston. Lewiston Patrol Officer Robert Dionne said Mailhot did not have time to stop or avoid the door. The 2015 Ford owned by Mailhot received functional damage and the 2018 Honda owned by Andrucki was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Michael J. Melancon, 54, of Lewiston, and David M. Riley, 81, of Middletown, Connecticut, collided at 1:32 p.m. Sunday on Russell Street. The 2006 GMC owned by Melancon received functional damage and the 2009 Nissan owned by Riley received minor damage.

