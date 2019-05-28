BETHEL — Safety and traffic are some of the concerns nearby residents have about Everett Propane’s proposed propane distribution and pump station on Route 26.

The Planning Board will consider the application at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office.

The West Paris company has submitted plans for two 30,000-gallon tanks and a 1,000-gallon pump station on the 4.24-acre property at 175 Walkers Mills Road/Route 26 it bought last year. The land is across the highway from Bailey Road.

The proposal is particularly concerning to Forest Drive residents whose properties abut the site. Some of them joined the Planning Board on a visit to the property May 14.

“It’s so hard to get in and out of here as is,” said Michelle Conroy, secretary of the Forest Drive Association, which represents all homeowners along the road.

Everett Propane plans to use part of the house and garage for office and storage space. The propane distribution facility would be built more than 250 feet from the highway, with tanks shielded from view by “evergreen plantings on top of a three-foot tall berm,” according to the application.

Michael Zeoli and his wife bought their house on Forest Drive in August 2018 but were never told Everett Propane owned the abutting property.

“We purchased our home last year with retirement in mind,” Zeoli said. “The propane tanks have upended our plans.”

“Our issue is with the Bethel Planning Board,” he said. “We will be forced to deal with noise and light pollution, not to mention other concerns, in a place we chose deliberately because it is quiet and secluded. There’s so much land in the area. Why encroach on a residential neighborhood?”

Association member Dean Walker said, “We are very concerned about the propane station going in on the property next to Forest Drive. Even though we are not direct abutters we are close enough to have an impact along with other residents on the drive.”

“As far as I can tell there’s been no communication with anybody at all,” said Gary Wilson who lives near the site.

“With all the land on Route 26 and Route 2, it just seems like they could’ve found a better spot,” said Mary Wilson, who resides with Gary.

Attempts to reach Scott Everett, owner of Everett Propane, for comment have been unsuccessful.

