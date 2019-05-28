SALEM TOWNSHIP — Fifty-one voters in School Administrative District 58 unanimously approved a proposed $9.7 million budget for 2019-20 Tuesday evening.

A referendum to validate that amount will be held at polling stations in Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong on Tuesday, June 11 from 1 to 6 p.m.

The proposed budget is a 3.5% increase from this fiscal year which ends June 30.

Assessments to each town and the percentage increases are:

• Avon, $529,780, 9.44%;

• Phillips, $1.06 million, 8.11%;

• Kingfield, $1.64 million, 5.63%;

• Strong, $1.09 million, 7.73%.

After Paul Mills was elected moderator, Pratt gave an overview of the budget to voters gathered at Mt. Abram High School. The district has 466 students who reside in the four towns. Nonresidents pay tuition to attend the three elementary schools and the high school.

“Tuition is a huge, huge part of the budget,” Pratt said. “Those 141 students who don’t live in the district bring $1.4 million in tuition revenue.”

Voters also approved the district joining the Western Maine Regional Service Center, a cost-sharing program that includes several other districts.

Voters were introduced to newly hired Superintendent Todd Sanders, a 30-year veteran teacher and administrator. He has been principal of Gardiner Regional Middle School the past 11 years.

