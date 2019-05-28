PORTLAND — Bishop Robert P. Deeley has appointed a new director of seminarians and a new interim director of campus ministry for the Diocese of Portland. Both appointments are effective July 1.

The Rev. Gregory Dube has been appointed director of seminarians for the Diocese of Portland. This appointment is in addition to his role as rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland and pastor of the other Portland peninsula and island parishes. As director of seminarians, he will process the applications of prospective seminarians and aid in the discernment process of those in the seminary. In addition to his parish duties, he serves as a member of the Presbyteral Council and the College of Consultors, chair of the Priest Personnel Board, and as chaplain to the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. He is a native of Greene.

The Rev. Kyle Doustou has been appointed interim director of campus ministry for the Diocese of Portland. This appointment is in addition to his previously announced assignment as the new pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, an assignment that will also begin July 1. As interim director of campus ministry, Doustou will oversee all Catholic campus ministry to higher education at the public and private residential colleges and universities in the diocese. A native of Lewiston, he graduated from Saint Dominic Regional High School in 2005 and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Robert P. Deeley at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston on May 30, 2014.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: