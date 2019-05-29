BETHEL — The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society will launch its 2019 program series on Saturday, June 8, with an afternoon harp performance by Dominique Brooke Dodge.

A harpist and singer who grew up in the White Mountains, Dodge now divides her time between Vermont and Cape Breton. She has a passion for melody-driven dance music and responsive, rhythmic accompaniment, as well as for songs, airs and 18th century harp tunes. Her sound is firmly grounded in the traditional music and song of Cape Breton, Scotland and Ireland.

The concert will be a special preview of her upcoming album, “Cànan nan Teud (The Language of the Strings),” to be recorded at Glencoe Mills Parish Hall in Cape Breton this June.

A former Fulbright Scholar and a 2012 graduate of the University of Limerick with an MA in Irish music performance, Dodge also holds a BA Honours in Scottish music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. Dodge is a dedicated learner of Scottish Gaelic, a profound influence on her music, which continues to shape her sense of rhythm and phrasing.

She has extensive experience in traditional arts education and maintains a busy and vibrant teaching practice. She has been performing, recording and teaching traditional music on both sides of the Atlantic for over a decade.

The concert will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Mason House Exhibit Hall, 14 Broad St. It is free, but donations will be welcome.

