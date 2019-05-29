The annual pinning ceremony was held earlier this month for graduates of the Central Maine Community College Medical Assistant program. Family and friends were in attendance as members of the 2019 graduating class were awarded their special medical assistant pins. Also participating in the ceremony were externship coordinator Anne Russo-Ladd and instructors Dr. Carmin Iadonisi and Tracey Martin. The graduates, from left, are Michelle Snow, Nicole Herald, Kristen Rickett, Taylor Bergeron, Halimo Mire, Brooke Reynolds and Lisa Yaworksy. The medical assistant associate degree program at CMCC prepares graduates for entry-level employment in settings in which medical secretarial and/or basic clinical and laboratory training are required.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Boys' Lacrosse
-
Connections
-
River Valley
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.