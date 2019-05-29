KINGFIELD — Voters at the annual town meeting Saturday will elect municipal officers and set the 2019-20 budget.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. June 1 at Kingfield Elementary School. The requested amounts in the proposed $1.1 million budget are an increase of $75,317 over last year.

Voters will be asked to raise and appropriate up to $250,000 for road repairs and maintenance projects in the coming year. Selectmen noted in the warrant that a tax rate increase of $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value would equal about $125,000.

“If this warrant article is passed for the full $250,000, there is the possibility that the tax rate will increase two mills,” selectmen noted in the article’s explanation.

Some of the budget costs will be paid through a 30-year tax-increment financing agreement with Poland Spring Water Co. That agreement allows the town to use a percentage of the company’s tax revenue to pay for all or part of state-approved projects.

Selectmen and the Budget Committee both recommended appropriating $9,000 from the TIF account and raising the remaining $278,600 for the Administrative Account. Additionally, voters will be asked to take $50,000 from the TIF account and raise the remaining $50,000 for sidewalk construction from Depot Street to the elementary school. The sidewalk construction is anticipated to be completed in 2020.

Requests for other TIF revenue allocations include $10,000 for the Highway Sidewalk Equipment Account and $35,000 for the Kingfield wastewater system operating budget. Nonprofit organizations and event funding include the public library, Historical Society, holiday lights, flags, summer planters and Safe Voices’ domestic violence prevention program. Selectmen also recommend $72,597 for Kingfield’s share of the transfer station operations.

Voters will be asked to approve $57,100 for the Fire Department, $20,000 for the Fire Equipment Account, $258,100 for the Public Works Department and $30,000 for the new Highway Equipment Account. Revisions to the 2009 Shoreland Zoning Ordinance are also on the warrant.

Selectmen Walter Kilbreth and Raymond Meldrum are running uncontested, but the town needs to find a new school board representative, according to Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett. Former Director Johanna Prince resigned when she became the elementary school principal. Former Director Judy Dill agreed to fill in until the town election Saturday, but no one stepped forward to run this year. Nominations will be taken from the floor.

