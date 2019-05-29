LEWISTON — Got something to say about your local Police Department?

Now’s your chance.

As part of the accreditation process, the Police Department has invited its employees and members of the public to have their say.

The department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to retain its accredited status with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The assessment is to verify that the department is in compliance with professional law enforcement standards.

The accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

Agency employees and the general public are invited to offer comments during the public hearing session. The hearing will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chamber on the bottom floor of City Hall at 27 Pine St.

Comments can also be offered by calling 207-513-3341, extension 3244, on Tuesday between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Comments will be taken by the on-site assessment team.

All comments, both by telephone and in person, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Police Department at 171 Park St. The local contact is Sgt. Derrick St. Laurent, accreditation manager, who can be reached at 207-513-3137.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

