police log

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Dean K. Rolfe, 78, of Lewiston, was struck in the back by a vehicle driven by Rebecca A. Papsis, 48, of Sabattus, while Rolfe was stopped to let a pedestrian cross Montello Street at 10:12 a.m. Friday. The 2018 Subaru owned by Rolfe received functional damage and the 2009 Honda owned by Papsis was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Steven Lafrance, 50, of Lewiston, and Alice Moras, 59, of Lewiston, collided at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Pathway Vineyard Christian School on Foss Road. The 2010 Hyundai driven by Lafrance and owned by Joline M. Lafrance received minor damage and the 2014 Honda owned by Moras received functional damage.

• Darlene Mailhot, 41, of Lewiston, was driving north on College Street at 12:56 p.m. Friday when she struck the open door of a parked vehicle owned by Martin E. Andrucki, 73, of Lewiston. Lewiston Patrol Officer Robert Dionne said Mailhot did not have time to stop or avoid the door. The 2015 Ford owned by Mailhot received functional damage and the 2018 Honda owned by Andrucki was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Michael J. Melancon, 54, of Lewiston, and David M. Riley, 81, of Middletown, Connecticut, collided at 1:32 p.m. Sunday on Russell Street. The 2006 GMC owned by Melancon received functional damage and the 2009 Nissan owned by Riley received minor damage.

Charges

Lewiston

Kristina Benson, 35, of 139 North Main St., Mechanic Falls, on charges of reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger and violating conditions of release, 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at 71 Lisbon St.

Auburn

Christopher Nicholson, 48, of 60 Drummond St., on charges of theft and refusing to submit to arrest, 5:56 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart.

Curtis Therriault, 60, of 110 Hampshire St., on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 8:19 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

Jill Plourde, 50, of 216 Montello St., Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.

Tyler Poliquin-Thomas, 22, of 4 Bradford St., Lewiston, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at 22 Drummond St.

Androscoggin County

Douglas Ellison, 54, of 397 Millett Road, Minot, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic assault, 8 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: