LIVERMORE — At the Regional School Unit 73 board meeting Thursday night, the hiring of Scott Albert as the next superintendent was approved.

Board Chairman Robert Staples did not vote. Directors Ann Schwab, Phoebe Pike, Michael Morrell, Dale Leblanc, Tammy Frost, Doug DiPasquale and student representatives Orion Schwab and Scott Jackson approved Albert’s hire.

Directors Joel Pike, Shannon McDaniel, Steven Langlin and Lynn Ouellette were absent.

Albert, who is currently the principal of Spruce Mountain Middle School, will begin his duties July 1. He served as the acting superintendent following the resignation of former superintendent Todd LeRoy last January until interim superintendent Robert Webster was hired in February.

Albert said, “I am happy, excited. Humbled the board has given me the opportunity to be superintendent for the next two years.

“I’ll have two decades here with this contract. I’ve already been here 19 years.”

He said he would miss the kids the most.

“I plan to be in the buildings, will see them. It won’t be the same. Now I’ll be responsible for 1,400 kids instead of just the 350 at the middle school,” Albert said.

Staples said Albert will be paid $105,000 plus benefits per year. The contract is for two years.

SMMS teacher Rob Taylor asked what the process would be going forward.

“He’s my principal,” Taylor said.

Webster said, “We’ll be initiating a search for a new middle school principal immediately.”

In other business, the directors awarded a three-year bid for auditing services to RHR Smith of Buxton. Their bid of $14,700 per year was the lowest of four bids submitted.

WIPFLI of Augusta, the district’s current auditor, submitted the highest bids. Their bid for basic service was for $22,000 the first year with a $500 increase in the second year and an additional $500 increase the third year. A bid for full service was also given. The first year would be $36,000 with the same increases annually as were in the basic plan.

“It makes financial sense. RHR Smith also audits all three municipalities (that send students),” Webster said during his recommendation for that firm.

Webster said later that the district paid WIPFLI $39,000 for audit services last year. There were a lot of extra charges.