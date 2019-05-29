RUMFORD — The town’s New England Patriots Super Bowl parade Friday will be led by the “world’s oldest Patriots fan,” according to local organizer Roger White.

Myrtle Milledge, 103, of Mexico has been named grand marshal of the event, which will include one of the Patriots cheerleaders, the team’s mascot and a replica of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded each year to the Super Bowl winner.

The parade, to be held rain or shine, will celebrate the football team’s record-setting sixth Super Bowl victory Feb. 3. A similar parade was held in Rumford following the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2017, but White is hoping this one will be bigger and better.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Mountain Valley High School, proceed up Hancock Street, pass through the rotary and end on Congress Street. People can enter a float or dress in Patriots gear and join the parade. A gathering will be held after the parade at 49 Franklin in Rumford.

White noted on his Facebook page, “I know some hate the Pats, but this is more about having something positive in our community.

At the 2017 Super Bowl parade here, all of the banking institutions created floats, with town trucks from Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield decorated with the Patriots theme.

White will bring his replica of the Lombardi trophy, which he ordered from India. A collector of Patriots memorabilia for more than 20 years, he also will have six replica Super Bowl rings, representing each of the six Patriots titles.

What: River Valley Super Bowl parade

When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31

Where: Mountain Valley High School to Congress Street, Rumford

