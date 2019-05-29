RUMFORD — Eight students of 49 Franklin’s School of Magic and Showmanship performed incredible feats of skill, magic and daring in a performance May 19 at the Mystic Theater at 49 Franklin.

The class focused on making tricks into performance pieces. Local magicians Scot Grassette and Nick Graham, assisted by Cindy Grassette, have stressed that attention to the small details is what makes the difference.

“What you say, how you say it, how you stand and move are part of the performance arts that separates the boring from the dynamic,” Scot Grassette said.

The Big Show included performances by students Lucas Malley, Brooke Brown, Logan Graham, Taylor Arsenault, Lee Carrier, Liam Graham, Tucker Hamner and Blake Bordeau.

An audience of all ages cheered as Liam Graham worked his way out of his chains; Lee Carrier, with a top hat and cane; Blake Bordeau and Tucker Hamner with a peanut butter and jelly act; Lucas Malley fanning his cards; Taylor Arsenault and Brooke Brown with the arrowhead illusion; and Logan Graham with the bed of nails.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: