FARMINGTON — Being a detective can be stressful sometimes and it also can be extremely rewarding, Marc Bowering said Thursday. He has handled thousands of cases over the past 20 years, with 18 of those as a detective.

Bowering, 54, of Wilton is retiring from the Farmington Police Department. His last day is Friday, May 31. People are invited to wish him well in his retirement at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the department on Franklin Avenue.

The department is also losing Office Manager Bonnie Pomeroy who has been there for 14 years. Her last day is Friday. She is going to work in banking.

Bowering got his first interest in law enforcement when his father, the late Bob Bowering, was a deputy sheriff and a deputy Maine warden, when he was growing up.

“My family has been a service oriented family,” Marc Bowering said.

He is an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts and from there he gravitated toward law enforcement work.

He went into the U.S. Army and served four years as a combat engineer.

“I just like helping people, especially people who might not be able to help themselves,” he said. He also likes the satisfaction of getting closure for people, he said.

Bowering started out his career at the Wilton Police Department and worked there for 10 years. He moved on to Farmington and spent one year each on patrol and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. When he returned he was promoted to detective.

“I like solving crimes that are complex in nature because it gives me the satisfaction that means I did a good job and was able to bring closure,” Bowering said. “Not every case I work has a good outcome but I have always tried my best to do my best.”

There have been many changes in law enforcement since he started. From the gear they carry on their duty belts to wearing protective gear and coverings. His duty belt and protective vest weigh about 25 to 30 pounds.

They used computers when he started but were still doing department reports on carbon copies. Now they do reports on computers.

There have been changes in computer systems, firearms, and in training. There is a lot more in-depth, complex training, including how to work with people who have mental health issues, he said. They are also trained on automated external defibrillators to help save lives.

Crimes used to drop off during the winter months but now it is year-round.

He plans to stay in law enforcement after he retires.

“Right now I have a couple of options available to me. I am just deciding what is best for me and my family,” Bowering said.

His family includes his wife Beckie, a teenage daughter, a son and stepson in college, and a married daughter who has a new child, making him a grandfather.

He also has his law enforcement family.

“Throughout my career, I work and have worked with extremely professional officers who at the end of the day just want to do what is right and do their best,” he said. “I think law enforcement is an extremely rewarding profession and I just hope that throughout the years I have made a difference in some people’s lives to make their lives better for themselves.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: