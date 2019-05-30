MECHANIC FALLS — Central Maine Christian Academy of 390 Main St., Lewiston, recently held its graduation ceremony at the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church in Mechanic Falls.

Commencement exercises were held for Daniel Edwards of Hebron, son of Shawn and Nancy Edwards; Rachel Frey of Auburn, daughter of Paul and Nancy Barone; Jaden Legare of Lewiston, son of Jared and Sarah Legare; and Grace Rosas of Hebron, daughter of Eric and Tina Bryant.

The graduation began with Administrator Patricia St. Hilaire giving the invocation, and teacher Mike Nyberg presenting the opening prayer. He then gave the commencement address, “Into the Future with God,” in which he challenged the seniors to emulate the example of Job from the Bible.

The CMCA chorus sang “Cornerstone.” Other high school students honored the seniors with tributes that they had written to the graduates, followed by a video presentation of pictures from the lives of the graduates. The diplomas were awarded by St. Hilaire and members of the school board and staff. Following the graduation ceremony, relatives and friends joined the graduates and their parents in a receiving line held in their honor.

