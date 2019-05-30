NORWAY — The annual “Light the Garden” fundraiser party and silent auction will be held at the Alan Day Community Garden (ADCG), at 26 Whitman St. in Norway on Saturday, June 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The party will include delicious appetizers, beer and wine, and a great selection of silent auction items with something for everyone. Garden lights, flowers, dancing, food and fun with new and old friends is the traditional way of celebrating another year at the Community Garden.

The party will feature music by The Cobblestones, a highly polished band offering acoustic rock, Americana and contemporary folk music. Guests will also have the opportunity to sample and celebrate great local beer from Norway Brewing Company.

The 10th anniversary celebration will also be held in honor of Alan Day’s mother, Ann Day, who has been a generous supporter of the ADCG for 10 years in a row, and will be celebrating her 90th birthday at the event.

The ADCG is a volunteer-driven community gathering place that promotes affordable, local food access and gardening education; and hosts a Youth Leadership Program. This summer, the ADCG will host a Community Market on Friday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m., from June 28 to Sept. 13, and will feature live music, ready-to-eat foods, a pizza oven, workshops and cooking demos, vegetables for sale, and SNAP EBT.

Light the Garden is an opportunity to support the mission of improving community health, access to nutritious foods, youth education and leadership, and building our local food system. The sliding scale entrance fee is $50-$20 for the evening.

Please park at the Grange Hall behind Fare Share Coop, or in the Longley Square parking lot. Celebrate in the Gardens and support a great cause, under the pavilion at 26 Whitman St., Norway. For information, call 346-0708.

