Once again Alder River Grange in East Bethel will have several yard sales throughout the summer to raise funds to maintain its hall and to support its contributions to charities and college scholarships.

The Grange is looking for items in good condition for the sales: household items, chairs, tables, toys, dishes, rugs, camping gear, sports equipment, cutlery, and anything that might be useful to a wide range of yard sale customers.

Anyone who wants to contribute to this fundraiser can leave items on my side porch at 18 Broad St. in Bethel (directly across from the Bethel Inn). Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated.

Stan Howe

Bethel

