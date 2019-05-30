LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society Chorale will perform songs from the movie “The Big Chill” and other Motown hits June 8 and 9 at at the Gendron Franco Center.

The Maine Music Society is a nonprofit organization committed to bringing performances to the public through educational and youth-oriented activities, imaginative programming, and artistic excellence. It supports the Maine Music Society Chorale, the Maine Music Society Chamber Singers and the Maine Music Society Orchestra.

Chorale members have been rehearsing tunes such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “My Girl.” Other songs include “I Can’t Help Myself,” “Do You Love Me” and “Please Mr. Postman.”

Motown founder Berry Gordy’s goal was to create music for everyone.

“I Heard it Through the Grapevine” from “The Big Chill” will also be performed.

For a preview of what’s in store, listen to John Corrie and Susan Trask on 105.5’s Breakfast Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Peformances at the Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

Reserved seating tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students, plus a $2 per ticket handling fee. Children under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by an adult. Groups of 10 or more get 10% off.

For tickets call 207-333-3386, purchase online at www.mainemusicsociety.org, or visit the box office on the second floor of the Gendron Franco Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information visit www.mainemusicsociety.org or like them on Facebook.

