Mt. Blue No. 2 singles player Mick Gurney keeps his eye on the ball during a Class A North quarterfinal in Farmington on Thursday. Sun Journal photo by Tony Blasi

FARMINGTON — Senior Mick Gurney’s remarkable progression over the regular season and gutsy performances by Mt. Blue’s doubles teams came in handy during a Class A North quarterfinal Thursday.

Gurney prevailed in his singles match and the doubles teams cashed in on a pair of victories to lead the No. 4 Cougars (9-4) to a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Brunswick (8-5).

The Cougars move on to face No. 1 Camden Hills (12-0) in Rockport on Saturday.

“I think we were just consistent,” Mt. Blue coach Zac Conlogue said. “We have played these guys before. It was a great match. I just think we were confident.

“We have been here before, in the semis the last five years … so we know now what to do and we were just consistent and we were able to figure out our opponents. We didn’t make many mistakes and our doubles were really aggressive. That’s how we won those. They are both very good doubles teams.”

Gurney squared off against Brunswick’s Calvin Doherty, who beat Gurney during the regular season.

But the Mt. Blue senior didn’t allow Doherty to repeat in Thursday’s No. 2 singles match. The pair had good go-around before Gurney came out on top with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

“It felt very nice (to win),” Gurney said. “Just constant practice throughout the season (helped). We had a good practice yesterday and we just came in with the right mindset and we were ready for the match. We all came to play today.”

Conlogue said Gurney upped his game during the season and he clearly demonstrated that in Thursday’s performance.

“Huge improvement from us,” Conlogue said. “Mick has slowly gotten better and better as the season has gone on. He’s really fun to watch. He’s becoming mentally tough so it is just fun to watch him right now. So he is playing some great tennis.”

The doubles matches went the distance before the Cougars could collect their hard-fought victories.

In the first doubles match, Mt. Blue’s Ryan Haszko and Aubrey Hoes defeated Brunswick duo Kian Murray and Nick DaRosa, 6-4, 6-2.

Mt. Blue tandem Michael Ferrari and Ayden Beisaw took down the Dragons’ Isaac Albaugh and Luke Flanagan 6-2, 7-5 in the second doubles match.

“I am excited they stepped up,” Conlogue said. “Like I said, we have some experience, but it was our second doubles … and they came out with a big win, so I am excited. I am excited to play Camden in the playoffs.”

The No. 3 singles match featured Zack Gunther beating Brunswick’s Alex Hess, 6-0, 6-0.

The Dragons picked up a victory in the No. 1 singles match when Mt. Blue’s Chris Marshall, who was working around an injured hamstring, fell to the Brunswick’s Connor Shaw, 6-4, 6-2.

“Our No. 1 (Shaw) showed just how tough he has become in the latter half of the season,” Brunswick coach Chris Leighton said. “He had some losses in the first part, but, man, did he toughen up, so he played very well.

“The rest of my boys, I mean they are playing good tennis. You got to hand it to Mt. Blue. They played solid tennis and just didn’t make as many mistakes. That’s what it comes down to.

“But they (Dragons) improved over the season, and there is always next year.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: