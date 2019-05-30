To the Editor:

I am writing to announce my candidacy for Selectman for the Town of Bethel.

Having grown up in western Maine, and attending Mt. Blue High School, I am wholly familiar with our region. After completing an internship at Sunday River and then graduating from the University of Vermont in 1984, I sought to work in the ski industry. I returned to the “Mountain,” worked there for 17 years, and have called Bethel home ever since.

I am fortunate to have been able to work locally in an entrepreneurial and small business environment during the past 35 years. And, I have enjoyed the privilege of participation in associations, philanthropic organizations, nonprofit boards and town committees.

I believe my business and administrative background, together with my community service experiences, will bring value and added perspective to the Board of Selectmen.

It will be an honor to take the next step and serve as a Selectman for Bethel. I ask for your vote in the upcoming elections on Tuesday, June 11. Thank you.

Michele Varuolo Cole

Bethel

