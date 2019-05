In her letter (May 23), Laurel Libby claimed that Sen. Ned Claxton voted out of fear on the vaccine issue. Sen. Claxton is a physician and voted on a major public health issue — a controversial issue.

No matter how he voted, some of his constituents would have been unhappy.

I, for one, am grateful to have his medical experience and knowledge as a resource in Augusta.

I appreciate Sen. Claxton’s integrity and thoughtfulness.

Jane Pentheny, Poland

