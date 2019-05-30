100 years ago: 1919

Freight business on the railroads is reported to be on the increase which is considered for many to be a sign of more business over the entire country.

50 years ago: 1969

Stephen T. Hughes, 25, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert W. Hughes of West Auburn, took his oath of office as a trustee of the University of Maine in ceremonies before Gov. Kenneth M. Curtis and the Executive Council at Augusta, Wednesday. The oath was administered by Councilor Edmund C. Darey of Livermore Falls. Governor Curtis said he believes this makes Hughes the only college student in the country to become a full-fledged Maine University trustee. Hughes had been unanimously confirmed last week by the council. He is one of 15 trustees of the university.

25 years ago: 1994

A third-grade student at Meroby Elementary School in Mexico used her interest in horses to do some research and write a book. The story is the third one in Liz Collins third-grade class. Kristin Nichols is a student in Carol Nielsen’s Learning Enrichment Program at the school. Coffin said that Kristen is a “cheery, willing worker who conditionally looks for something to do. “She’ll keep on task until it’s done, added Coffin. “Kristen is a top student who cares not only about her own work but who also like to see others succeed and will help them whenever she can. Kristen always has a big smile handy. She likes to see both the adults and the children she’s involved with being happy and comfortable.” When asked to comment on the writing process, Kristen said that she loves horses and chose to write about them. She added that she likes writing because she likes the way you have to think up the ideas that you can write. She advises other aspiring writers to use their imaginations. “

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: