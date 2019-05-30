BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre will present Robin and Clark’s “Snow White.”

The 50-minute musical version of the fairy tale runs June 12 and 15. There will be performances on both days at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A modern retelling of the legend originally published by the Brothers Grimm, this version focuses on Snow White’s quest to become a strong, self-determined woman, who doesn’t do housework for the dwarfs — who are ironically quite tall.

With names like Enrico Caruso, Christopher Columbus, Confucius, Sigmund Freud, Martin Luther King Jr., Merlin the Magician and Scrooge, the dwarfs help Snow White learn a myriad of life lessons while she navigates around a vain Prince and the self-absorbed Queen Narcissus.

This musical stars Mel Bills of Gardiner as Manfred/Sigmund Freud, Elliot Nagler of Brunswick as Christopher Columbus, Jane Abernethy of Brunswick as Queen Narcissus, Andrew Carney of Gorham as Magic Mirror, Ayanna Stover of Wiscasset as Snow White, Nicholas Hall of South Berwick as Charming, Megan Guynes of Lewiston as Martin Luther King Jr., Ben Walker-Dubay of Kennebunkport as Enrico Caruso, Tanner Callicutt of Asheboro, North Carolina, as Confucius, Cameron Wright of Yarmouth as Scrooge, and Sam Allen of Harpswell as Merlin the Magician.

The artistic director of Maine State Music Theatre, Curt Dale Clark, will direct and choreograph. Raymond Marc Dumont will co-direct and choreograph. Stage manager is Mickey Acton.

Maine State Music Theatre is at Pickard Theatre on the Bowdoin College campus. Ticket prices range from $12 to $18 and are available through the box office at 207-725-8769 or online at www.msmt.org.

