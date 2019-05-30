LEWISTON – Charles “Charlie” E. Thompson, 82, died Thursday, March 23, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born March 3, 1937, in Lewiston. He was the son of Leonard Zeke Sr. and Charlotte Scott Thompson of Sabattus. He spent the last 27 years with his soulmate, Pauline D. Grenier.Charlie grew up in Sabattus, graduating from Oak Hill High School. He worked at Sabelman Plastic Heels for 30 years and retired from Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in the maintenance department. Charlie loved his time at Russell Park, often going above and beyond by filling in doing CNA duties when needed.Charlie also enjoyed the beach, playing Bingo, going to the casino and lottery tickets. But his passion was dancing. The dance hall is where he met Pauline, and the past 27 years have been waltzing through life together. Charlie was also an avid fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was thrilled to see the Red Sox win four World Series and the Patriots win six Superbowls.Charlie is survived by his daughter Judy Thompson; sister-in-law Mugette Thompson of Lewiston; nephew Leonard “Butch” Thompson of West Paris, niece Elaine and husband David Strafford of New Hampshire; stepsister Margaret Gielarowski. He also leaves behind his partner in life Pauline D. Grenier of Lewiston; his adopted family daughter Michelle Alexander of Lewiston, daughter Claire Grenier of Lewiston; granddaughter Ashley Alexander and her life partner Matthew Estes of Hebron; and great-granddaughters Chloe and Sophia Estes of Hebron.Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Leonard Sr. and Charlotte Thompson; son Charles “Chuckie” Thompson; brother Leonard “Butch” Thompson; and his much loved granddog Smoky.The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice with a special Thank You to Michelle and Karrie, everyone at United Ambulance, with a special Thank You to John McCauly, and Dr. Valeska Martin, who’s commitment to Charlie’s care was exceptional.Charlie requested that no funeral services be held. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 1633, Auburn, ME 04211.Donations can be sent to: Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

