BRADENTON, Fla. – Kathleen Leighton Bilodeau, 70, died on Sept. 30, 2018, in Bradenton, Fla. She is survived by her husband, Maurice Bilodeau of Auburn; a sister, Sally Leighton and her husband, Charles Bodwell, of Bradenton, Fla.; a brother, James Leighton and his wife, Judith, of Norway, Maine; two nieces, Colleen Nilsen of Eden, Vt., and Rachael Leighton of Mechanic Falls, Maine; her extended Bilodeau family; and many cousins from the Angelone and Stevens family and her “best friend since third grade”, Nancy McLellan of Melrose, Mass.

At Kathy’s request,

donations in her memory may be sent to

Responsible Pet Care

P.O. Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

