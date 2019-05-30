NORWAY — The Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association will present “Papermaker,” a play by Monica Wood, on Thursday to Sunday, June 20 to 23, and Thursday and Friday, June 27 and 28, at Norway Grange, 15 Whitman St.

Based on Wood’s novel, “Ernie’s Ark,” “Papermaker” takes place during the third month of a bitter paper mill strike in a small Maine town. While awaiting a ruling that will result in either a win for the strikers or a win for management, a struggling union family grapples with everyday life: illness, the unexplained need to create art and a son trying to feed his young family. Meanwhile, the mill’s NYC-based CEO is dragged on a weekend getaway by his 26-year-old daughter, who has chosen this time to address her father’s failings.

Through a series of events, the two families collide, testing their own notions about family and loyalty in this humor-laced drama. The characters in “Papermaker” are real, humanly flawed and beautiful.

“This is a Maine play with Maine people that shares the joys and challenges during the emotional upheaval of a mill strike,” Director Julie Middleton said. “Whether you have lived in Maine your whole life or are just visiting, there is humanity in this story that resonates. I’m thrilled that we can bring this play to Norway.”

OHMPAA’s cast began rehearsing in mid-April and is looking forward to sharing their work with the community. Tickets are on sale at The Tribune, 430 Main St., (cash or check only; no calls) and online at papermaker2019.bpt.me.

For more information, visit www.ohmpaa.org.

