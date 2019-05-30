To the Editor:

On Saturday, June 22, the Rotary Club of Bethel will sponsor its 32nd Annual Yard Sale and Auction at Telstar High School. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

The preview for the auction starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, followed by the auction at 6:30 p.m. sharp. As always, it promises to be a lively event with hundreds of items, including an assortment of gift certificates from local merchants.

In the past, this auction has successfully raised funds for scholarships, senior citizen activities and other community-related projects. Businesses or individuals interested in making a donation to this worthwhile event are encouraged to do so. Individuals wishing to donate items to the auction may call or text 653-9297 to arrange for pick up.

This year, the Rotary Club is again inviting interested individuals to consider donating “big ticket” items such as antiques, vehicles, snowmobiles, etc. with a percentage of the final price going to the club and the remainder going back to the donor.

The Bethel Rotary Club has been fortunate to enjoy the overwhelming support of the community for many years. That level of support has been greatly appreciated. We hope you will join us June 22 for another exciting event.

Mike Steven

Rotary President

Bethel

