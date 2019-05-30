RUMFORD — Voters in Regional School Unit 10 will decide on a $27.9 million budget June 11 and whether to continue holding a validation referendum at the polls in each town.

The validation referendum question is presented to voters every three years, however, information on it was inadvertently not included in the budget newsletter this year, Superintendent Deb Alden said.

The budget process requires an annual budget meeting and vote, followed by a yes-or-no-vote on the amount approved at the meeting.

RSU 10 includes Rumford, Mexico, Buckfield, Hanover, Hartford, Roxbury and Sumner.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: