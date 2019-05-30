HARRISON — The 2019 season at Scribner’s Mill and its Homestead began Memorial Day, May 27, and will continue the first and third Saturdays of the month through September, including Labor Day, from 1 to 4 p.m. The blacksmith will be in the shop working at the newly reconstructed wooden hearth, and shingle mill demonstrations will be held in the long shed at 2 p.m.

Special this season will be a July 6 celebration of the completion of the Mill’s interior sash saw works, and a book signing for the recently published “Scribner’s Mill; its early beginnings, the families, the homestead, and those who worked in the mill,” authored by Marilyn Hatch. The day will include an antique quilt show at the homestead, entertainment by the Arnott Fiddlers, and folks gathered around the mill demonstrating their antique machinery.

Plan to spend several hours touring the saw mill, the long shed, the blacksmith shop, and the 1849 homestead with its barn containing a collection of early sawmill equipment, and ice house.

To request private or group tours, call 583-6455.

A $5 donation is requested from each adult. Check the website at scribnersmill.org for more information about the mill.

Scribner’s Mill is south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Road crossing over the Crooked River Bridge into the Town of Harrison; the mill is on the left. From Routes 35 or 117, follow the Maine State Directional signs found at Carsley Road or Maple Ridge Road respectively. For those following their GPS from Route 121, continue on Bolsters Mills Road to Jesse Mill Road, instead of turning onto the Tamworth Road.

