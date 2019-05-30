AUBURN — The women of St. Michael’s Church support Safe Voices, which runs a shelter and support services for victims of domestic violence in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, year-round.

The group sets up a Christmas tree with tags on it for the parishioners to take. The parishioners, buy gifts for the people at Safe Voices and the women’s group delivers the gifts.

At Easter time, the women make up baskets for the parishioners to fill and then deliver them to Safe Voices. Jennifer Gibbens of Safe Voices attended a meeting of the women’s group to explain the purpose and services the organization provides.

Safe Voices operates the only shelter and support services for victims of domestic violence in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. It provides one-on-one support, support groups, children’s services, advocacy, information and referral, court advocacy, transportation and accommodation for shelter, community education and professional trainings.

