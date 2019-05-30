DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will present a series of Clay & Wine Workshops on four Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. June 5.

The series will be taught by Kathy Banks, a 30-year veteran of pottery instruction. The series includes all of the materials needed: clay, glazes, tools, two kiln firings and complimentary wine. Both beginners and advance potters will benefit from the series. Participants will work with high-fire stoneware clay, exploring forms, texture, clay bodies and hand-building.

Class dates are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 5, 12, 19 and 26. The class will explore hand-building techniques and many types of surface decoration. Stoneware clay is a great product as it is microwavable, dishwasher-safe and durable.

The fall series provided practical information on construction of pottery pieces and layering of glazes. Students went home with numerous finished pieces of pottery.

The cost is $90 for four classes, all materials included. Register online at denmarkarts.org/events or call 207-452-2412.

The center is at 50 West Main St. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at 207-452-2412.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: