NEW GLOUCESTER — Authorities report a vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike. First responders and state police are enroute.
The crash occurred at mile 67 — between Exit 63 in Gray and the New Gloucester Toll Barrier.
This story will be updated.
