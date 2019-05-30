PARIS — Voters from eight towns in the SAD 17 district will meet next Thursday, June 6, to act on a $40.9 million school budget for the next fiscal year.

The $40,972,128 proposed FY 2020 budget, shows a 2.49 %, or $997,276, increase over the approved FY 2019 budget of $39,974,852.

The district budget meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. in the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Forum. At that time, voters will be presented with a line item warrant and the opportunity to propose amendments to the budget.

If approved, the budget then goes before voters during the Budget Validation Referendum at the polls on Tuesday, June 11 where voters in each town will have the opportunity to vote on a separate school ballot yes or no to the total proposed budget.

Voters from the towns of Norway, Paris, Oxford, Otisfield, West Paris, Harrison, Hebron and Waterford will register to vote in the lobby of the Forum prior to the meeting with their respective town clerks. Superintendent Rick Colpitts will then present an overview of the budget before voting begins on each of the warrant articles that make up the $40,972,128 proposed budget before voting begins on each article.

The $40,972,128 proposed budget includes a 13.33 % increase in the carryover funds of $120,000 from $900,000 last fiscal year to $1,020,00 this fiscal year.

According to information provided by Colpitts to the SAD 17 directors during a budget presentation earlier this month, state subsidy has decreased .94 % or by $169,987 from $18,110,669 in FY 2019 to $17,940,682 in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The Essential Programs and Service local allocation has been reduced by $583,840 for FY 2020 from $19,187,593 to $18,603,753; Local debt has been reduced $4,919 from $37,899 in FY 2019 to $32,980 in FY 2020. Adult education remains the same at $216,911, additional MVR 11 funding has increased $40,769 from $115,094 to $155,863 and additional local funds have increased $1,595,253 from $1,196.6896 to $2,791,939 in the FY 2020. The total additional funds under local allocations have increased 5.05 or $1,047, 263 from $20,754,183 to $21,801,446 in FY 2020.

Total revenues have increase 2.49 % or $997,276 from the last fiscal year.

Impact

The overall impact on local taxpayers is 5.05 % and ranges from a low of 2.07 % (83,086) for the town of Oxford to a high of 7.45 % increase of $69,527 for the town of West Paris.

Harrison will see a 5 % or $166,890 increase; Hebron a 6.68 % or $53,359 increase; Norway, 5.63 % or $223,181; Otisfield, a 5.05 % or $130,394 increase; Paris a 6.03 % or $189,668 increase and Waterford a 6.63 % or $131,155 increase.

