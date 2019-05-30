FARMINGTON — A Wilton man sustained minor injuries Thursday morning when his vehicle rolled over on Morrison Hill Road.

According to officer Jesse Clement of the Farmington Police Department, Nicholas Foy, 19, of Wilton was traveling east in a 2011 Jeep Liberty.

Foy hit a dirt should near Morrison Hill Orchard and lost control of the vehicle, Clement said.

The vehicle rolled over into a field on the opposite side of the road and came to rest upright, he added.

Foy was treated at the scene by NorthStar EMS for minor injuries, Clement said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, Clement added.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department also assisted at the scene.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: