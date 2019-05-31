Make-A-Wish Maine is excited to announce they will host the first-ever Trailblaze Challenge in Northern New England on September 28th, 2019.

Designed as an endurance hiking event, the Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge gives participants the opportunity to tackle 23.4 miles of the Maine Hut Trail, all in one amazing day while raising much needed funds to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. This is a journey, not a race and caters to all levels from hiking novice to advanced outdoor enthusiasts!

Events Manager, Samantha Elliott shares “We are thrilled to bring Trailblaze Challenge to Maine! More than just a fundraiser, the endurance experience uniquely evokes the journey our wish kids go through, creating a tremendous emotional impact by the end of the weekend.”

Participants are taken through 14 weeks of supported training before converging upon Sugarloaf for a weekend of concentrated activity and passionate celebration.

To begin your journey, you’ll need to register for an information session. RSVP today at http://site.wish.org/trailblazeme

About Make-A-Wish Maine

Make-A-Wish Maine creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment Journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers in Maine grant one wish every 5 days. Since 1992, Make-A-Wish Maine has granted more than 1,500 wishes to children in Maine. All money raised in Maine stays in Maine. All wish expenses are fully covered by Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish Maine is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax deductible. The Maine chapter has over 200 volunteers statewide, and a staff of eight. Our office is located 66 Mussey Road in Scarborough. For more information about Make-A-Wish Maine, visit www.maine.wish.org and discover how you can share the power of a wish®.

