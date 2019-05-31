As an Auburn homeowner, the June 11 vote on the new high school is important to me. Although there are many perspectives from which to view this project, I’m going to focus on cost and value added.

The estimated additional annual cost maxes out at $125 (between bond and operating costs) for median-priced homes in Auburn. At some point in the future, I will be selling my home. I will be competing against homes in our neighboring communities for potential buyers. I believe the new facility will greatly increase the marketability of all homes in Auburn and correspondingly their final sale price. If the sale price increases by just one percent, it will, I believe, far exceed what homeowners have paid locally to support this project.

I think this $100 million-plus, state-of-the-art high school facility will provide possibly the best return on the property tax dollars I have paid in my 35 years here in Auburn.

On June 11, I will be voting “yes” on both questions — to support the students, the community and to increase the value of my home.

Bruce Nadeau, Auburn

