TURNER — A three-car collision has been reported Friday morning on Route 4 near the intersection with Weston Road.

Chief Deputy William Gagne at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said there were no serious injuries and that the scene had been cleared by 9:45 a.m.

In addition to Turner fire and rescue squads, mutual aid was requested from Buckfield.

