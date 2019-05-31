FARMINGTON — Joe “Mac” MacConnell, the new owner of Farmington Ford and Franklin Chrysler, is already giving back to the community and wants to do more.

On June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmington Ford there will be a Muscle Car Showdown. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served and cash prizes will be awarded. Entry in the show is free.

“Enjoy a free lunch, see some really cool sports cars, meet the employees and see who we are. We’ve added new employees, promoted others, moved some around,” Mac said.

Mac said his company, Home Auto Group, is using a different approach to selling cars. Instead of focusing on television commercials, he is picking up the tab for restaurant meals and store purchases. When he picks up the tab, he also presents the recipient with a card good for a free oil change.

The cards say, “We love our community and care about the people who make it great…. Please accept this gift as a way of giving back to our community.”

Those who purchase vehicles, new or used, at Home Auto Group are eligible for:

Free loaner vehicle with scheduled service appointment

Free lifetime powertrain

Free nitro fill installation

Free key protection

Free paintless dent removal

Free paint/fabric protection

10% off parts/labor for any service on vehicle purchased here

Mac said one of his first goals in the community is to donate somehow to the high schools.

“They’re our future. Kids don’t want to stay here. They want to get out of school and move out. If we can give them good paying jobs, keep them here, it only betters the community. It will bring other businesses in,” he said.

Mac said he is putting processes in place to allow more giving back in the area. His first commitment will be to veterans and the heroes or front line people – police, firemen – then others after that.

“We want to take care of you as your dealer here, whether you bought your car here or not,” he said.

Mac is a Navy veteran who grew up in the automobile business. He spent more than 25 years in retail sales. He ran dealerships overseas and owned administrative companies for auto dealers.

Mac’s wife is also a Navy veteran who has worked for the federal government for 30 years.

“We lived in Maine for about 13 years, then got sent to the midwest. We decided we wanted to retire in Maine.

“I got a referral to the Farmington area and decided to purchase the Ford dealership and the Chrysler store as well,” he said.

Mac took over full ownership on April 1. His best friend, Ken Tomaro, is a minor partner and decided to go on this venture together.

Home Auto Group comes from a vision Mac had many years ago.

“I want people to be comfortable, want them to be treated right, fairly, respected. i want them to feel like they’re coming home.

“You’ll never be disrespected at home, although you might not agree on everything.

“One thing I’ve learned in this business: the automobile industry is notorious. You work a million hours. That’s not something I want to do,” he said.

Home Auto Group has gone to a four-day workweek for employees.

“They work 10–hour days but it gives them three days to spend with family,” Mac said.

He said one goal is to build a new building between the Ford and Chrysler sites. New employees have been hired and more people who fit within the team will be added.

“Ken and I are very proud to be part of this community. We’re here to serve. Whether you liked anyone here before or not, give us a chance.

“The thing I’ve learned in this business is if you can’t have fun and laugh, treat people right, you’re not going to last long,” Mac said.

He hopes his 26–year old son, who is selling cars in Colorado, will come home and take over when Mac is ready to step down.

The sales rooms are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The service departments are open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to noon.

For Farmington Ford, call 207–778–3334 or visit www.farmingtonford.com.

For Franklin Chrysler, call 207–778–9500 or visit www.franklinchrysler.com.

